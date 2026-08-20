Guwahati: Stolen Telecom Equipment Recovered, One Held

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Bijoynagar Police recovered a stolen telecom equipment unit and apprehended a theft suspect at Rajapukhri in Kamrup district early on Wednesday.

Police received information about a suspected thief being detained by local residents at around 3 am. ASI Niren Das and personnel from Bijoynagar Outpost subsequently reached the spot and took Abdul Rahman, son of Md Kasim Ali of Malibari Satra under Boko Police Station, into custody.

Police recovered a Remote Radio Unit (RRU) belonging to Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Ltd from his possession. During preliminary questioning, police also found alleged links of Badsha Miya and Afas Uddin to the theft. Necessary legal proceedings were initiated by Bijoynagar Outpost.

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