Guwahati: Youth looted near Jalukbari by miscreants

Guwahati: In a disturbing development, a youth was reportedly abducted from the Jalukbari locality of the city and later left him on the road after looting his valuables on Tuesday. According to sources, the incident took place on the Jalukbari Flyover on Tuesday night when the victim was waiting for vehicles to go towards Nalbari. A Maruti Swift Dzire stopped near him and the passengers forcefully dragged him into the vehicle. The three miscreants present in the car roughed him up and looted all his valuables threatening him with a knife. They grabbed his cash, his mobile phone and his ATM card apart from forcing him to transfer funds into their accounts using UPI apps.

The miscreants then tied a piece of cloth on his eyes and left him near the office of the Superintendent of Police for the Kamrup district in Amingaon. An FIR was lodged in the Jalukbari Police Station soon after the incident, but no arrest was made in connection with the incident.

