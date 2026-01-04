All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) executive member Upam Das arrested in death case

A CORRESPONDENT

PALASBARI: Chhaygaon Police arrested Upam Das, a central executive member of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), late Friday night in connection with the death of Karabi Kakati at Bankakata under Chhaygaon police station.

According to police sources, the family of the deceased alleged that Karabi Kakati died by suicide due to deception and mental harassment in a relationship. The family has accused Upam Das of subjecting her to prolonged mental torture.

It may be stated here that Upam Das and Karabi Kakati entered into a legal marriage in 2016. However, in recent months, Karabi was allegedly facing continuous mental harassment, which, according to her family, led her to take the extreme step.

Upam Das was arrested from his aunt’s residence at Sikharhati under Palasbari LAC on Friday following the filing of serious allegations against him.

In view of the grave charges, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has expelled Upam Das from the organization with immediate effect. Police said further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: AASU Demands Immediate Action on Assam Accord and Border Issues