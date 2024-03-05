Manipur: CM Singh Updates 28 Missing Amid Communal Violence

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday informed the assembly that at least 28 people are still missing due to the ongoing conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.
As per the government, there are approximately 63 missing cases lodged in the state.
Among the 63 missing cases, CM Singh revealed that 26 individuals were found dead, and nine were successfully rescued.
Despite the efforts of central and state security forces to find them in the difficult terrain of Manipur, at least 28 people remain missing.
The CM also revealed that a total of 1555 people have been injured since the start of the ethnic clashes. The injured include 1429 civilians, 98 police personnel, and 28 central forces members.
Additionally, 334 people were injured due to gunshot wounds.
Earlier on March 1, CM N Biren Singh announced that eight FIRs had been filed and two cases have been referred to the CBI in connection with the recent Churachandpur arson incident.
The CM emphasized that the state government is making every effort to prevent such untoward incidents in the future. The government has also taken proactive actions to ensure a comprehensive investigation of the case.
At least 20 persons were identified who were allegedly involved in the arson and vandalism.
He stated that an FIR was also filed against one for instigating violence through social media as a post that promoted hatred and violence was posted just two hours before the incident.
In the wee hours of February 24, a group of unidentified miscreants allegedly burned down the United Committee Manipur (UCM) office in Lamphel under the Imphal West district.
As per reports, the incident took place after a blast was reported from outside the DM College at Thangmeiband in Imphal West on Friday.
Following the incident, one person was killed while two were severely injured. The deceased was identified as one Oinam Kenegy (24).
