Manipur: CM Singh Updates 28 Missing Amid Communal Violence

IMPHAL: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Tuesday informed the assembly that at least 28 people are still missing due to the ongoing conflict between the Kuki and Meitei communities in the state.

As per the government, there are approximately 63 missing cases lodged in the state.

Among the 63 missing cases, CM Singh revealed that 26 individuals were found dead, and nine were successfully rescued.

Despite the efforts of central and state security forces to find them in the difficult terrain of Manipur, at least 28 people remain missing.