Assam: Frog Wedding Ritual Conducted By Villagers To Desperately Seek Rain

GUWAHATI: Amidst the persistent menace of draught ravaging the state, the residents of Adarsha Gorehagi village in Assam’s Biswanath district have turned to unique ways as part of attempts to appeal to the rain gods.

The villagers organized a ceremony to marry frogs, known locally as 'Bhekuli Biya', and carried out the traditional rituals.

Villagers from all age groups enthusiastically participated in this event. The community had strongly hoped for adequate rainfall for a good harvesting season.

The agricultural community in the state have suffered due to the prolonged absence of rainfall and the farmers are dealing with the harsh realities of drought and dust storms.