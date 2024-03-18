Assam: Frog Wedding Ritual Conducted By Villagers To Desperately Seek Rain

GUWAHATI: Amidst the persistent menace of draught ravaging the state, the residents of Adarsha Gorehagi village in Assam’s Biswanath district have turned to unique ways as part of attempts to appeal to the rain gods.
The villagers organized a ceremony to marry frogs, known locally as 'Bhekuli Biya', and carried out the traditional rituals.
Villagers from all age groups enthusiastically participated in this event. The community had strongly hoped for adequate rainfall for a good harvesting season.
The agricultural community in the state have suffered due to the prolonged absence of rainfall and the farmers are dealing with the harsh realities of drought and dust storms.
Interestingly, it is believed that the blessings of the rain god will be invoked resulting in the alleviation of the drought-like conditions by carrying out a frog wedding, an ancient ritual marrying wild frogs with customary ceremonies.
Those present at the ceremony expressed optimism in its efficacy, staunchly believing that it would bring respite from their predicament.
A local woman shared their plight by saying that there is no water in ponds and also added about the lack of food for cattle and goats.
She further went on to say that 700 families of Gorehagi village conducted frog marriage in the face of a drought-like condition plaging the state.
Another resident underlined the grave situation by saying that there has no rainfall for the last several days, as a result of which, many trees are dying, and the paddy fields have dried up, leading to crop loss.
This has caused massive problems for the farmers. The dire situation has prompted the villagers of Gorhagi village to conduct frog marriage as part of their tradition.
"As our ancestors suggested, we have decided to perform frog marriage with proper rituals and all villagers have participated," the resident revealed.
ALSO READ: Assam: Forest Personnel Found Dead At Railway Station Amid Allegations Of Assault
ALSO WATCH: