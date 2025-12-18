Guwahati: Thief arrested, recovered stolen mobile phones

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A police from Basistha Police Station arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a theft case under investigation and recovered stolen mobile phones from his possession.

The accused, identified as Jiyarul Hoque of Fakirganj in Dhubri district, was taken into custody following sustained investigation. During questioning, he admitted his involvement in the offence, prompting the police to act on the information provided by him.

Based on his disclosure, the police recovered and seized an OPPO A79 mobile handset reported stolen by the complainant, along with another OPPO F19 Pro mobile phone found in his possession. The recovered items were taken into custody as part of the investigation.

