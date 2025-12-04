Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrested Thieves in City

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested three alleged habitual offenders who had been accused of creating panic across several parts of the city through repeated incidents of theft. The accused were identified as Azhar Ali, Vishal Bodo and Kazimuddin. Police said the trio had been involved in a series of thefts and were apprehended following a coordinated operation. During the arrests, officers recovered a substantial quantity of stolen materials, including 10 kg of aluminium wire, 1.42 kg of copper wire, 2.96 kg of twin flat cable, two marble cutters, a cylinder and several other items believed to have been taken from different locations. An e-rickshaw used by the suspects to transport stolen goods was also seized during the operation.

