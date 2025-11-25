Guwahati: Thieves arrested, stolen items seized in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police in Basistha carried out two successful operations following specific intelligence inputs, leading to the arrest of three repeat offenders reportedly linked to multiple theft incidents in the city. In the first operation, a police team apprehended Asraful Islam of Juria and Chandan Boro of Patarkuchi. Officers recovered a stolen bicycle and a Vivo mobile phone during the raid. Police said both individuals were known thieves and had been under surveillance prior to their arrest.

In a separate incident, another team from the same police station arrested a habitual offender identified as Zakir Ali of Howli from the Natunbazar locality. A Vivo and a Realme mobile phone, suspected to have been stolen, were seized from his possession.

