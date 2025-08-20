Guwahati: Thieves arrested; stolen property recovered in city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: City police have successfully cracked multiple burglary and theft cases in different parts of Guwahati, leading to the arrest of several accused and recovery of stolen items.

A team from Chandmari Police Station solved a burglary case reported from Bamunimaidam Government Junior Basic School, where thefts occurred on August 11 and August 12. The prime accused, identified as Jamir Ali (27) of No. 2 Hafiz Nagar, was arrested. Recovered items include seven dismantled ceiling fans, one ceiling fan, one gas stove, one damaged AC inlet, two kerahis (woks), and a large saucepan.

In another case, a team from Basistha Police Station nabbed Akash Sarkar (19) of Lalmati Narbam in connection with the Bhetapara burglary of July 27, involving Rs 1.2 lakh. Police recovered a Pulsar NS 200 bike (AS01EF0527) bought with the stolen cash.

Meanwhile, another team from Fatasil Ambari Police Station apprehended Raju Das (26) of Amingaon, North Guwahati, from Barshapara, recovering three stolen mobile phones from his possession.

In yet another breakthrough, a team from Basistha Police Station recovered a Honda Activa (AS01DN8550), reported stolen from Kumarpara on August 4, during a search operation at Tulsibari, Rangia. Police also apprehended Jahidul Islam (29), a veteran bike lifter from Tulsibari.

Police said legal action has been initiated in all cases and further investigations are underway.

