Guwahati: Thieves arrested, stolen vehicle recovered

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a series of successful operations, city police apprehended three persons involved in burglary, vehicle theft and ATM fraud in different areas of Guwahati.

A team from Basistha Police Station arrested burglar Dipak Doley (30) of Dagaon, Kamrup, in connection with a burglary case. Police recovered a stolen iQOO 5G handset along with an iron chisel used in the crime from his possession.

In another case, a team from Panikhaiti Outpost, acting on specific inputs on August 25, apprehended Nilutpal Rabha Teron of Bonda, Narengi near Panikhaiti railway line crossing. He had allegedly stolen a TVS Ntorq scooty (AS01FY7104) from a complainant after luring him to Khamrenga Beel, Chandrapur. The stolen vehicle has been recovered.

Meanwhile, another team from Satgaon Police Station caught Jannatul Haque (28) of Barpeta red-handed at an SBI ATM in Nabajyoti Nagar, Panjabari, while attempting card fraud. Police recovered six ATM cards, Rs 1,600 in cash, two mobile phones, a watch and a scooty key from his possession.

Police said legal action has been initiated in all three cases.

