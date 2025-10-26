Thieves strike in Sootea, loot Rs 80,000 and gold from woman’s home

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: A cash amount of rupees eighty thousand was stolen from the house of one Fatema Begum, a resident of Katarati village in the southern part of Sootea on Friday night digging a hole by the miscreant. It is to be mentioned here that two sons of Fatema Begum are in jail. Fatema has managed some money for the bail of her son's by selling some portion of her land and has collected some money by daily wage earnings. She has kept all the money in a bag. Being aware of the fact, a group of miscreants entered her house on Friday night and stole the hard earned money. She sensed the movement of the miscreants inside her house and tried to make hue and cry. But the group of thieves pressed her mouth with clothes and looted the amount breaking the safe. The team of miscreants looted her ear rings of gold. A team of Sootea police visited the site this morning. A police investigation is going on.

