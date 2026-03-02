Guwahati: Thieves arrested with stolen items in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Basistha Police Station apprehended three alleged thieves during an intelligence-based operation carried out in connection with a theft case. The accused were identified as Kanak Choudhary, 37, of Nayanpur, Anjan Deka, 30, of Mukalmua, and Bhola Haldar, 32, of Satgaon. Police took the trio into custody following inputs regarding their suspected involvement in theft. During the operation, officers recovered two batteries, a mobile phone, a water valve, a hammer, a nail and a hacksaw blade from their possession. The seized items were taken into custody as evidence.

