Guwahati: Basistha Police Arrested Four Thieves

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police have arrested four alleged notorious thieves accused of carrying out a series of thefts across different parts of the city.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bikash Nath of Lalmati, Anil Kumar Chetri of Dhekiajuli, Ranjit Sangma of Sonapur and Ramchandra Barman.

During the operation, police recovered various electrical items and two stolen mobile phones from their possession. Several tools and materials allegedly used in committing the thefts were also seized. A numberless scooty believed to have been used in the crimes was taken into custody.

It may be noted that the accused had allegedly been involved in thefts at multiple locations in the city. Further investigation is underway.

