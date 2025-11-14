Guwahati: Thieves racket busted; stolen goods recovered in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a major breakthrough, Noonmati Police have busted a gang of thieves involved in a high-value burglary case and recovered stolen goods worth several lakhs of rupees.

Acting on a complaint filed by the owner of Geetika Electrical, located in the Forest Gate area, police arrested six individuals, including a young woman, in connection with the theft. Those apprehended have been identified as Mirajul Ali, Tiku Ali, Ashik Ali, and others.

According to police reports, the incident occurred on October 18, when miscreants broke into the shop and stole Rs 1.13 lakh in cash along with electrical equipment valued at nearly Rs 8 lakh. Following the investigation, police traced the stolen items to a shop in the Khanapara area, where they were being resold.

During the operation, Noonmati Police seized a luxury vehicle allegedly used in the theft and recovered a large quantity of stolen electrical goods, mobile phones, and other items.

Authorities confirmed that several other individuals linked to the gang are currently under investigation, and further arrests are likely as the probe continues.

Also Read: Police bust multiple theft rings in Guwahati, arrest several thieves