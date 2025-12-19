Guwahati: Three arrested for posing as intelligence officers to extort money

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three men in Guwahati after receiving inputs that individuals posing as officers of a so-called National Crime Intelligence Agency were allegedly extorting money from scrap yards in areas under Gorchuk Police Station. Acting on the information, a police team moved swiftly and intercepted the suspects in the Katahbari area while they were allegedly collecting money through intimidation.

During the operation, police recovered three identity cards bearing the name of the National Crime Intelligence Agency, three mobile phones and Rs 4,000 in cash from their possession. An i10 car bearing registration number AS01 BA 7341, which was reportedly used during the activity, was also seized.

The arrested persons were identified as Pankaj Deka, 58, a resident of Hejongguri under Pragjyotishpur Police Station in Kamrup (Metro); Pranjit Rabha, 31, from Palahapara under Boko Police Station in Kamrup (Rural); and Md Akhtarul Hoque Choudhury, 39, a resident of Gadaijhar under Dalgaon Police Station in the Darrang district.

Police said the trio had allegedly been targeting scrap dealers by falsely claiming official authority to extract money. Necessary legal proceedings were initiated against the accused as the investigation continued to ascertain whether others were involved in the racket.

