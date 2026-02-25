Guwahati to Host Fit India Carnival 2026: A Celebration of Fitness and Culture

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati will host the Fit India Carnival 2026 from February 26 to 28 at Arya Vidyapith College Ground, Birubari, under the nationwide Fit India Movement launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) Guwahati will organize the three-day event as a regional outreach of the national fitness campaign. The carnival will promote physical fitness, mental well-being, nutrition awareness and traditional sports through activities such as Zumba, yoga workshops, structured exercise sessions, fitness challenges and traditional games conducted by certified trainers. The programme will also feature cultural presentations representing the eight Northeastern states, live Bihu performances, band shows and DJ sessions. The event will run daily from 11 am to 4.30 pm and will attract students, families and fitness enthusiasts from across the region.

Also Read: Assam youth Dipraj Chakrabarty invited to IYC13 in Los Angeles