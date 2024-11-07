Assam: Joint survey of Chhath Puja ghats conducted in Dhubri town

A Correspondent

DHUBRI: Joint survey of Chhat Puja ghats and meeting with volunteers of Dhubri Chhat Puja Committee and police were held at Shivam Dharmasala in Nuniapatty of Dhubri town on Wednesday.

There are over 40 ghats across Dhubri district highest being 8 alone in Dhubri, wherein nearly 1.5 lakhs Chhath devotees are likely to offer Arghya (prayer) to the setting of the Sun in the evening on Thursday and in the rising of the Sun in the following morning on Friday.

Senior officials from Dhubri district administration and police along with office bearers of Dhubri Chhat Puja committee inspected two biggest Chhath Puja ghats of Dhubri town and other notified ghats across district.

Secretary of Dhubri Chhat Puja Committee, Sanjay Choudhury informed The Sentinel that the joint team took stock of preparation including levelling of temporary roads leading to ghats, instalation of light, water level marking, toilets, enclosures for changing of clothes etc.

“Dhubri district administration already instructed Dhubri District police and other concerned department including Dhubri Municipal Board and town committees of the district to provide all amenities and security at all the ghats,” Choudhury further informed.

It may be mentioned here that 500 quintals of wheat was supplied to the Chhat Puja Committees of the district at the controlled rate, which were distributed among the devotees till Wednesday.

