Guwahati Traffic police warn city bus operators of strict action for rule violations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Traffic Police on Tuesday intensified measures to regulate city bus operations following a spate of recent accidents, warning that strict action would be taken against drivers, conductors and route management authorities for violating traffic and route regulations.

Speaking at a press conference, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) said the latest disturbance arose after a city bus deviated from its designated route, leading to confusion and disrupting normal traffic.

The officer reiterated that green buses, along with all other city buses, must operate only on the left side of the road and must not overtake other buses. He warned that any breach of these directions would invite stringent action.

The DCP said responsibility for violations would extend beyond drivers and conductors, adding that officials responsible for route management would also be held accountable if buses failed to follow approved routes or traffic norms.

He said only the sanctioned number of buses would be permitted to ply on each notified route and instructed operators to ensure strict adherence to route allocations.

The DCP further stated that traffic personnel had been empowered to seize the driving licences of offending drivers on the spot and forward them to the District Transport Officer (DTO) or the Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) for appropriate action. He also reminded operators that displaying the driver’s licence inside the bus was mandatory and that failure to do so would attract penalties.

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