Guwahati: Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Elderly Man Atop Beharbari Flyover

GUWAHATI: An elderly man believed to be in his sixties fell victim to a tragic road accident that happened atop the newly constructed Beharbari flyover along the national highway in Guwahati on Thursday.

As per reports, reckless driving claimed the life of Nur Bahadur Bhandari, believed to be 65 years old and he happened to be a resident of Kokrajhar district in Assam.

Nearby locals and the police arrived at the spot after the unfortunate incident took place.

Speculating a clear case of hit-and-run, the officials have suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the elderly man and left him to die.