Guwahati: Tragic Accident Claims Life Of Elderly Man Atop Beharbari Flyover

GUWAHATI: An elderly man believed to be in his sixties fell victim to a tragic road accident that happened atop the newly constructed Beharbari flyover along the national highway in Guwahati on Thursday.
As per reports, reckless driving claimed the life of Nur Bahadur Bhandari, believed to be 65 years old and he happened to be a resident of Kokrajhar district in Assam.
Nearby locals and the police arrived at the spot after the unfortunate incident took place.
Speculating a clear case of hit-and-run, the officials have suspected that an unidentified vehicle hit the elderly man and left him to die.
However, this claim has not been confirmed and further information in that regard are awaited.
The locals found Bhandari in a critical condition after seeing him up close, following which, swift action ensued as he was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Unfortunately, the victim did not manage to survive as he eventually succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at GMCH.
Meanwhile, this tragic incident once again sparkles the grave need for increased safety measures on the roads. The alarming statistics that came to the limelight also reflects a disturbing trend of fatal and catastrophically injured accidents.
Reportedly in the last year, a total of 3,298 persons died due to road accidents out of which 5,910 were injured in 7,432 cases in the state of Assam.
With the advent of the year 2024, there was no escape to be found this grim reality. On February, a total of 300 people have had their heart broken resulting a total of 621 fatal accidents.
In addition to that, 507 individuals have already been injured this year, highlighting the continuing danger of unsafe road conditions and reckless driving.
