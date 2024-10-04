Guwahati: Truck Driver Detained in Connection with Cotton University Employee's Mysterious Death in Jorabat

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Jorabat police detained a truck driver in connection with the death of an employee of Cotton University, Dhrubajyoti Barman on Wednesday. The police have taken the driver of the truck, Uttam Karji in custody. As part of the ongoing investigation, another container truck linked to the incident was seized in Silchar and transported to Jorabat for further examination.

On Wednesday, Dhrubajyoti Barman was en route to Tezpur was died in a mysterious circumstances, when his car rear-ended by a bulker truck. According to reports, he had some disputes with the truck driver, potentially escalating into a violent altercation. His body was found lying near the truck bearing (NL 01 AH 2789).

Guwahati Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, said, “Preliminary investigation indicates Barman’s death resulted from a road accident. No evidence of pre-planning has been found. The incident occurred suddenly, with scratches on the deceased’s car and an eyewitness account supporting this claim. Further investigation will determine the next course of action.”

