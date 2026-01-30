Guwahati: Two Arrested in Chandan Nagar Burglary Case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police cracked a burglary case at Chandan Nagar within hours after a team from Basistha police station acted promptly on an FIR lodged on January 27, 2026, reporting a break-in and theft of gold ornaments and other valuables from a residence. Following an intelligence-driven investigation, the police traced and arrested the main suspect, identified as Asadul Khan, a 20-year-old resident of Hatigaon, within 12 hours of the complaint. During questioning, vital leads emerged regarding the disposal of the stolen jewellery.

The probe led investigators to Maa Jewellery Shop at Dowat Bazar in Sundarban Nagar, Hatigaon, where the stolen ornaments had allegedly been sold. A search operation at the shop resulted in the recovery of several stolen items and the arrest of the shop owner, Saiful Islam, aged 33, a resident of Sundarban Nagar. Police recovered a pair of gold bangle bracelets, three gold nose rings, and one silver neck chain along with another silver chain from the shop. Further investigation revealed that more stolen ornaments had been hidden in the dicky of a scooty belonging to Ahmed Ali, 25, also from Sundarban Nagar. A subsequent search led to the recovery of a gold chain and a gold earring, while the scooty was seized as part of the case.

