Guwahati: Two arrested over alleged mule bank account fraud network

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Panbazar police have arrested two persons for allegedly running a financial fraud network by opening mule bank accounts in the names of different individuals and using them to transfer money obtained through fraudulent transactions.

The accused have been identified as Chamanur Rahman and Shubham Shah, according to reports.

Shah, a former employee of IDBI Bank, allegedly played a key role in opening multiple bank accounts in the names of several individuals. These accounts were subsequently used to generate QR codes as part of the alleged fraud operation.

Money collected through fraudulent transactions was reportedly deposited into the accounts facilitated by Shah. Investigators suspect that the accounts were used to channel funds obtained through the alleged scam and facilitate their transfer.

Further details about the extent of the fraud, the number of individuals whose names were allegedly used to open the accounts and the total amount involved were not available.

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