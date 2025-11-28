Hailakandi Police Seize Suspected Ganja in Major Anti-Drug Operation; 2 Arrested

Hailakandi: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on narcotics trafficking, Hailakandi Police seized over 60 kg of suspected ganja after intercepting a truck during a late-night operation on the Lakhirbond Bypass.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, police stopped a 1109 truck (registration number AS11DC-7855) at around 2:30 AM. A detailed search of the vehicle led to the discovery of four bags of suspected ganja, weighing a total of 60.01 kg, hidden beneath cartons of juice bottles.

Two individuals travelling in the truck were arrested on the spot. They have been identified as Abdulla Mazarbhuiya (32) of Latimara under Katigorah Police Station in Cachar district, and Dilwar Hussain Mazarbhuiya (32), also from Cachar. Police sources described the duo as experienced traffickers involved in the illegal drug trade.

Officials hailed the arrest of the two veteran drug peddlers and the seizure of a large quantity of ganja. Hailakandi Police confirmed that similar operations will be strengthened in the coming days as part of their ongoing campaign against narcotics networks.