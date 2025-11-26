Guwahati: Two held in mobile snatching case in city

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two individuals in connection with a mobile snatching incident reported at Lalmati on November 22. The case was solved within 48 hours following an operation based on specific intelligence inputs. The accused were identified as Ratul Das of Sawkuchi and Dimakuchi, and Lipline Hatibarua of Lokhra and Sivasagar. Police recovered the snatched Realme Narzo 30 5G handset along with another POCO mobile phone believed to be linked to previous offences. A Hero Xtreme 125 motorcycle bearing the registration number AS01GJ8014 was also seized, along with clothing and accessories allegedly used during the crime, including a helmet, jacket and cap. According to the complaint, the victim sustained an injury to her right hand when the duo allegedly snatched her mobile phone while riding a motorcycle.

Also read: Assam Mobile Snatching Case Cracked in 24 Hours