GUWAHATI: Two held with over 1.5 kg of cannabis Near Lakhara Senmela

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A team from Gorchuk Police Station arrested two alleged drug peddlers during an intelligence-based operation near Lakhara Senmela. The accused were identified as Dulu Miya, 28, a resident of Puthimari, and Safikul Ali, 26, of Barpeta. Police intercepted the duo in the area and took them into custody following suspicion of involvement in narcotics trafficking. During the operation, officers recovered approximately 1.540 kilograms of cannabis. One Realme mobile phone and an EcoTel keypad handset were also seized from their possession.

