Guwahati: Udalguri Man Goes Missing From GMCH, Family Calls for Help

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a patient receiving medical treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has mysteriously gone missing, as per reports on Monday.

According to reports, the missing patient happened to be a resident of Hattigor Tea Estate in Udalguri district of Assam.

The missing man has been identified as Birsa Kerketa, who was admitted to the GMCH on July 4, 2024.

Two of Birsa's brothers brought him to the GMCH. Birsa disappeared when his brothers were talking to the doctors.