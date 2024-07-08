Guwahati: Udalguri Man Goes Missing From GMCH, Family Calls for Help

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a patient receiving medical treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) has mysteriously gone missing, as per reports on Monday.
According to reports, the missing patient happened to be a resident of Hattigor Tea Estate in Udalguri district of Assam.
The missing man has been identified as Birsa Kerketa, who was admitted to the GMCH on July 4, 2024.
Two of Birsa's brothers brought him to the GMCH. Birsa disappeared when his brothers were talking to the doctors.
The Bhangagarh police station and GMCH authorities were immediately informed about this incident by his family members.
The cops have initiated a search operation to find the missing person but unfortunately, he has not been traced so far.
Birsa had reportedly sustained an injury to his head due to an accident, as a result of which, he had undergone surgery earlier. His brother revealed that Birsa was admitted to the GMCH on July 5 to undergo another surgery.
His sudden disappearance from the GMCH has left his family members in a state of distress. The worried family members has appealed for any information that could lead to finding Birsa.
This astonishing incident adds to the growing list of disappearances at GMCH, with previous cases including a man from Tamulpur and another from Silchar who went missing while undergoing treatment, both of whom remain untraced to this day.
Meanwhile, in another similar incident that unfolded earlier this year, a female patient suddenly went out of sight from the Tezpur Medical College and Hospital (TMCH) in Assam's Sonitpur district.
Sources reveal that the patient was admitted to the TMCH five days before her disappearance.
Reportedly, the missing person had been identified as Phulmaya Subba, a resident of Bhalukpong.
Subba had been reported to be missing since 5 am on March 31.
Worried by her sudden disappearance, the woman's family members had registered a missing report at the police station.
The authorities of the TMCH had informed that all the CCTV cameras placed in the main entrance of the hospital were not working.
