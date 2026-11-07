Bilas Inn Case: CWC Urges Public to Delete Viral Photos and Videos of Victim Children

Guwahati: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on 7th November, has issued a strict appeal to the public to delete photographs and videos of the two children of Devarshi Kashyap and Rinika Hijam Kashyap affected by the Bilas Inn incident, which have been circulating widely on social media.

Expressing concern over the circulation of the children's images, the CWC warned that sharing such content could compromise their safety, privacy and well-being.

The committee has urged social media users, news platforms and members of the public to immediately remove any photographs or videos of the children from their accounts and refrain from forwarding or reposting them.

The CWC also cautioned that person found violating the privacy and protection rights of the children could face legal consequences, including imprisonment of up to six months. It further appealed to those who may have shared the images unknowingly to delete them immediately and refrain from repeating such actions.

Emphasising the importance of protecting children affected by traumatic incidents, the committee urged everyone to act responsibly and respect their right to privacy and dignity.

The appeal comes amid growing concerns over the circulation of images of the children after the horrific Hotel Bilas Inn killing.