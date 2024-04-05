Guwahati: Under-Construction Dhaba Reduced To Ashes In Massive Fire

GUWAHATI: A massive fire that erupted on Thursday night completely destroyed an under-construction dhaba located at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
According to reports, the dhaba, located on the Kolongpar-Chandrapur, was completely reduced to ashes due to the inferno.
Fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident and were able to douse the unprecedented fire that broke out in the complex.
However, the damage could not be contained as severe damages were already inflicted to the property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.
Local police rushed to the site of the incident and an investigation was carried out, based on which, the cops arrested two individuals on suspicion of arson.
This is a breaking story and further probe is underway.
Meanwhile, in a similar incident that unfolded earlier this month, a massive fire broke out at a commercial establishment located in Duliajan's No. 1 Chalakataki area during the late hours of Tuesday.
Upon receiving information about the late-night incident, the fire brigade of Oil India Limited rushed to the site of the inferno and took immediate action to extinguish it.
The firefighters tirelessly battled the blaze that engulfed in the area and eventually, they were able to douse the raging flames after a prolonged effort.
Shortly after carrying out their task successfully, tragedy struck as the fire brigade team met with an accident while returning to their base.
The accident, which left three firefighters injured, occurred when the vehicle veered out of control and careened off the roadside.
While the flames had been subdued, local police had initiated a probe to delve into the matter with the aim of uncovering the exact circumstances that led to the devastating inferno.