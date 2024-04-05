Guwahati: Under-Construction Dhaba Reduced To Ashes In Massive Fire

GUWAHATI: A massive fire that erupted on Thursday night completely destroyed an under-construction dhaba located at Sonapur on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

According to reports, the dhaba, located on the Kolongpar-Chandrapur, was completely reduced to ashes due to the inferno.

Fire tenders rushed to the site of the incident and were able to douse the unprecedented fire that broke out in the complex.

However, the damage could not be contained as severe damages were already inflicted to the property. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.