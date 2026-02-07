GUWAHATI: Residents of Kahilipara seek immediate supply of potable water

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Residents of Kahilipara plain areas under Adarshapur Lane-8 have appealed to the state government for immediate supply of potable drinking water, citing severe water scarcity during the ongoing dry season.

The Adarshapur Lane-8 Unnayan Samitee has submitted a memorandum to the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Assam, with a copy marked to the Chief Secretary, seeking urgent intervention. The appeal was forwarded through the Hon’ble Councillor of Ward No. 41, Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC).

According to the memorandum, households in the Kahilipara plain area are facing acute water shortage due to recurring dry spells, a situation that arises every year during this season. As a result, residents are compelled to purchase water from illegal borewells at exorbitant prices, adding to their financial burden.

The Samitee has urged the government to instruct the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Guwahati Metropolitan Drinking Water & Sewerage Board to take immediate action. It has also suggested that GMC provide 1,000 litres of potable water to households using motor-fitted supply systems, a proposal that has reportedly been raised multiple times earlier.

Expressing hope for swift action, the residents stated that urgent measures are necessary to provide relief to the public and ensure access to safe drinking water.

The memorandum was jointly signed by Basanti Kalita Dowerah, Councillor, Ward No. 41, GMC, and Dhruvajyoti Sharma, President and Secretary of Adarshapur Lane-8 Unnayan Samitee.

