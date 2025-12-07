Guwahati: Unidentified youth's body found on Bhootnath footpath

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: An unidentified body of a young man was recovered on Saturday morning from a footpath in Bhootnath under the Bharalumukh Police Station area of Guwahati. The body, belonging to a youth around 19 years of age, of medium height, has not yet been identified. According to reports, a local resident noticed the youth lying motionless during the early hours and informed Bharalumukh Police Station. Police arrived at the spot and recovered the body before sending it to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem examination. After the completion of the post-mortem, the body was kept in the hospital morgue for 72 hours for identification, police sources said.

