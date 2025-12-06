Unidentified Man's Body Found Near Minuthong Bridge in Imphal East

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Officer-in-Charge of Porompat Police Station said that the body has been shifted to the mortuary of JNIMS Hospital, Imphal. Authorities will conduct the necessary procedures while awaiting identification.

Police described the deceased as 5 feet 6 inches tall, medium built, with an elongated face and a swarthy complexion. He had short black hair and was wearing olive green trousers paired with a black shirt. Several tattoos were also found on his body, which investigators believe could be key clues in establishing his identity.

The police have urged residents to share any information that may help identify the man. They have set a deadline of December 15 for anyone to claim the body. If no one comes forward by then, the authorities will proceed with the formal disposal as per protocol.