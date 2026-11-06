Guwahati: Unregulated e-rickshaw parking under Six Mile flyover triggers daily traffic snarls

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Unregulated movement and haphazard parking of e-rickshaws beneath the Six Mile flyover towards Panjabari caused daily traffic congestion, with residents alleging that traffic police and other authorities failed to take effective action.

Residents said e-rickshaws frequently occupied large portions of the carriageway, stopped abruptly to pick up and drop passengers, and parked without considering the movement of other vehicles, making the stretch difficult to navigate, particularly during peak hours.

They also alleged that some drivers behaved aggressively when asked to move their vehicles or park properly. A resident who regularly travelled from VIP Road to Panjabari said, "I travel from VIP Road towards Panjabari every day to reach home after work. Taking the turn has become extremely difficult because e-rickshaws completely block the road. What is more frustrating is that traffic police personnel are stationed nearby at the traffic point, yet nobody seems to intervene or ask the drivers to maintain discipline."

Another commuter alleged that some drivers verbally abused motorists who requested them to move their vehicles or park properly.

A resident also questioned the lack of coordination among the authorities, saying, "Everyone passes the responsibility to someone else. The traffic police, transport department and other authorities must coordinate, but nobody appears willing to take responsibility. There is practically no control over how these vehicles operate on the roads."

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