Assam: Luxury car rams into e-rickshaw in Numaligarh; four injured

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Four people were seriously injured in a road accident at Parghat, near Numaligarh under the jurisdiction of Kamargaon police station on Wednesday evening when a Swift Dzire car bearing registration number AS03AK2480 rammed into an e-rickshaw travelling in the same direction.

The injured have been identified as Azad Rahman, who was driving the luxury car, and the three e-rickshaw passengers, Pratik, Dipti Munda, and Dip Tanti. The e-rickshaw passengers are reportedly residents of Behora tea estate. The car hit the e-rickshaw from behind, throwing its three passengers onto the road and leaving them injured. All four injured persons have been rushed to hospital for medical treatment.