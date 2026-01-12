Guwahati: Uzanbazar fish market comes alive as the city gears up for Uruka

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: With just two days left for Uruka, Guwahati is fully immersed in the spirit of Bhogali Bihu, and the narrow lanes of Uzanbazar are buzzing with activity. The heritage Uzanbazar fish market—one of the oldest in the city—has entered its most animated phase, transforming into the beating heart of Magh Bihu celebrations.

For generations, Magh Bihu has been synonymous with an abundance of fish, and as January 13 approaches, that tradition is visible in every crowded corner of the market. From sitol, rou and bhouka to a wide range of other river varieties, the market has become a major meeting ground for traders and buyers arriving from different parts of Assam.

This year, the rush is expected to be bigger than ever. However, the vibrant trading hub is also negotiating space with the newly constructed Sati Radhika Park, built alongside the market, highlighting the contrast between age-old traditions and a changing urban landscape.

“On Magh Bihu, we need wide open space,” said a fish seller, explaining the unique pressure the festival brings. With a surge in the number of sellers arriving on Uruka, he felt that a larger trading area would have been more suitable for the market. “The quantity of fish is much higher and traders arrive in large numbers. The authorities have opened up space beneath the park structure, but the area is still muddy and damp. That makes it difficult for fish sellers to operate comfortably,” he added. His concern reflects the broader tension between a living traditional market and modern urban infrastructure. Another trader, however, struck a more positive note. “There is no major problem. We have been given additional space extending towards the riverbank. Last year, around 80 tonnes of fish were sold here. This time, we are targeting nearly 100 tonnes,” he said.

The scale of the trade underlines the importance of the market during the festival. On Uruka and Magh Bihu, nearly 1,200 to 1,500 fish traders converge on Uzanbazar from Tinsukia, Tezpur, Dibrugarh, Mangaldoi, Barpeta, Morigaon, Mukalmua and Hajo.

To cope with dense winter fog and the urgency of wholesale transactions, the market now begins as early as 4–4.30 am, with wholesale trade concluding quickly. Retail sales and the Bhogali Mela, however, continue throughout the day, keeping the festive atmosphere alive.

For the public, the market is more than just a place to buy fish. “Visiting this market is another kind of happiness. It truly feels like a festival,” said a citizen, capturing the emotion and excitement that define Bhogali Bihu at Uzanbazar.

