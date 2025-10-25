Guwahati: Veteran Journalist Baikuntha Nath Goswami No More

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Veteran journalist and eminent columnist Baikuntha Nath Goswami passed away on Thursday at his residence in Hengrabari Housing Colony, Guwahati, following age-related ailments. He was 79. Goswami is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter.

His cremation was held on Friday, where a large number of admirers, colleagues, and well-wishers gathered to pay their last respects.

“Though he had some health-related issues earlier, he was fine in recent times. He died peacefully in his sleep,” his daughter Sushmita said.

Born in August 1946 at Bamunkuchi, Pathsala, Goswami had a long and distinguished career spanning several decades in journalism. He served in key editorial positions in prominent Assamese dailies such as Dainik Agradoot, Dainik Janambhumi, and the English daily News Star. He also edited the now-defunct weekly Saptahik Nilachal and the Assamese newspaper Asom Bhumi.

Later, he joined the United News of India (UNI), where he served with distinction and retired as Bureau Chief of its Patna unit.

An accomplished author, Goswami wrote several books in Assamese, including Jnanamala I and Jnanamala II (collections of folk tales), Nibandha Chayan (anthology of articles), Asomiya Jatiyatabad aru Asomiyar Sangjna, and Sangbad Madhyamar Swadhinata.

He continued contributing as a freelance journalist and columnist, penning insightful articles on social and cultural issues for publications such as Niyamiya Barta and Asom Bani. The Assam Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed deep sorrow over his demise. In a condolence message, State BJP President Dilip Saikia said Goswami’s passing had created “an irreparable void in the journalistic sphere of Assam.” Saikia described him as “a guiding figure whose writings enriched public discourse and inspired generations of media professionals.”

The AIUDF also extended condolences, acknowledging Goswami’s immense contribution to Assamese journalism and his steadfast commitment to ethical reporting.

With his passing, Assam’s journalistic fraternity has lost one of its most respected voices—remembered for his intellect, integrity, and unwavering dedication to truth.

