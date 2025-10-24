Assam: Retired accountant Kamaleswar Bora passes away in Guwahati

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Kamaleswar Bora (78 years), a resident of Bordihingia village under Kamargaon in Bokakhat sub-division, President of the Harihar Ata Primary Branch of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Guwahati Metropolitan district, retired accountant from the Accountant General’s (AG) office in Guwahati, and a noted social worker, passed away on Thursday while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Guwahati.

A devout individual and a dedicated companion of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha, Kamaleswar Bora’s demise has been deeply mourned by the organization’s office bearers, Bhabendranath Deka and General Secretary Kushal Thakuria. At the time of his passing, he is survived by his wife, noted artiste Dr Rukmini Borah, one son, and two daughters.

