Guwahati: Vice Chairperson of GMDA unveiled Asomiya BJP Barta

GUWAHATI: The latest edition of Asomiya BJP Barta was unveiled at the BJP’s state office in Guwahati by Dhirah Talukdar, Vice Chairperson of the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and former President of BJP Mahila Morcha. Speaking at the event, Dhirah Talukdar said that Asomiya BJP Barta reflects the developmental initiatives undertaken by the BJP government in Assam for the welfare of the people. She added that the party mouthpiece plays an important role in communicating the government’s achievements and disseminating the party’s policies and ideology down to the grassroots level. The event was also attended by state BJP general secretary Anup Barman, former Member of Parliament Queen Oja, and senior BJP leader Pradip Thakuria, among others.

