Guwahati: Wagon Of Goods Train Derails In Maligaon, Railway Services Disrupted

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate turn of event, a wagon of a goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Thursday evening. The derailment occurred at around 4 pm inside tunnel number 2 at KM /52/5 and it has disrupted train services.

"A wagon of goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section. Repair and restoration work is underway," the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway said.

According to a press release, senior railway officials from Lumding division have gone to the site of the incident to take stock of the matter. Normal operations are expected to resume shortly.