Guwahati: Wagon Of Goods Train Derails In Maligaon, Railway Services Disrupted

GUWAHATI: In an unfortunate turn of event, a wagon of a goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in Guwahati's Maligaon area on Thursday evening. The derailment occurred at around 4 pm inside tunnel number 2 at KM /52/5 and it has disrupted train services.
"A wagon of goods train carrying food grains derailed near MUPA in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section. Repair and restoration work is underway," the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Northeast Frontier Railway said.
According to a press release, senior railway officials from Lumding division have gone to the site of the incident to take stock of the matter. Normal operations are expected to resume shortly.
This incident has also forced the cancellation of several trains. These include Train No. 05628 (Agartala - Guwahati), scheduled for 31st October, Train No. 05627 (Guwahati- Agartala) on 1st November, Train No. 05698 (Guwahati- New Jalpaiguri) on 31st October, Train No. 05697 (New Jalpaiguri - Guwahati) on 1st November, Train No. 15611 (Rangiya - Silchar) on 31st October, Train No. 15612 (Silchar - Rangiya) on 31st October, and Train No. 15617 (Guwahati-Dullabcherra) on 1st November.
The CPRO has also informed that Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) scheduled for 31st October has been partially canceled between New Haflong and Guwahati.
