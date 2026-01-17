Guwahati: Water Quality Testing Drive Launched in South Central Zone

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a move aimed at strengthening monitoring of drinking water quality and reinforcing public confidence in the city’s water supply system, the Guwahati Jal Board has launched a special water quality testing drive across all District Metered Areas (DMAs) in its South-Central zone.

The initiative was undertaken in the wake of a recent water contamination incident reported in Indore, prompting authorities to enhance vigilance and preventive measures. DMAs are designated geographical zones where water flow is carefully measured and regulated through metering systems to ensure efficient distribution and monitoring.

At present, the South Central zone comprises 100 DMAs, supplying water to nearly 53,000 households. As part of the special drive, trained Jal Sakhis, along with DMA engineers, are conducting household-level water quality tests across the zone.

Officials said the Jal Sakhis have been properly trained in standard water testing procedures and the use of testing kits, enabling them to carry out accurate assessments under the technical supervision of engineers. The drive focuses on strengthening real-time monitoring and ensuring early detection of any potential water quality issues.

Household-level testing, officials noted, allows for a more precise evaluation of the water actually being consumed by residents, helping authorities address concerns swiftly and effectively.

“We will conduct random sample tests in each DMA, covering approximately 10 to 12 households. The tests will check pH levels, total dissolved solids (TDS), water turbidity and bacteriological parameters. In addition, water samples from each DMA will be sent to laboratories, and the results are expected within five to six days. These findings will be made public,” an official said.

The Guwahati Jal Board reiterated its commitment to ensuring safe and reliable drinking water for citizens through enhanced monitoring and transparency.

