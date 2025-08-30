Guwahati: Water supply disrupted in parts of city

Staff reporter

Guwahati: Water supply in several parts of the city remained disrupted on Friday after the Guwahati Jal Board (GJB) failed to complete ongoing rectification works owing to adverse weather conditions. In a statement issued on social media platform X, the GJB informed that the repair works could not be completed as scheduled and assured that normal supply would resume once the rectification process was over. The affected localities include Silpukhuri South, Senapati Colony, and the left side of GNB Road from Chandmari towards Guwahati Club. Apologising for the inconvenience caused, the department sought cooperation from residents until the supply was restored.

Also Read: Guwahati Water Supply Disrupted After Pipeline Leakage