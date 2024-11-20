Guwahati: WHO's SPECS Project to Debut in Assam with Global Workshop

GUWAHATI: The SPECS Project of the World Health Organization (WHO) will soon be implemented in Assam, for the first time at this scale at the global level.

This project, making WHO's inaugural initiative in South East Asia, will be launched in technical collaboration with WHO, the National Health Mission-Government of India, the Government of Assam, and Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya, Guwahati. In this context, a workshop has been arranged on 21st and 22nd November 2024. The workshop will see participation from the country head of WHO, senior officers from WHO HQ, Geneva, and the South East Asia office; key officials from the Government of India and the Government of Assam; prominent leaders of India in community and preventive ophthalmology; and the members of the Global SPECS network. Together an action plan will be devised for the successful rollout of this pioneering community-based public health initiative. As a pilot phase, the project will initially focus on saturating refractive care services in three focus districts: Kamrup, Morigaon, and Nagaon. The service delivery model, "Integrated People-Centered Eyecare," will be based on Sri Sankaradeva Nethralaya's community service framework and is envisioned to serve as a prototype model within WHO's global initiatives, a press release said.

