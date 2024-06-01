Water Supply Disruption in Guwahati for Pumping Main Replacement

Guwahati: The Joint Commissioner of the Guwahati Municipal Corporation announced that the water supply will be disrupted from 01/06/2024 to 02/06/2024 to replace the existing 450 mm diameter pumping main from the Panbazar Water Treatment Plant to Sarania reservoir below Panbazar ROB. The replacement works will be carried out by Northeast Frontier Railway and work will be started on 01/06/2024 and is expected to be completed approximately within 48 hours of execution.

Areas to be affected because of this interruption are Saraniya, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Rehabari, BK Kakati Road, Manipuri Basti, B Baruah Road, Kachari Basti and Islampur.

Also Read: Guwahati: Landslide in Chandmari Damages House, Prompts Evacuation

Also watch: