In a series of new development following the signing of the Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) on December 29, 2023, the Governor of Assam has constituted a dedicated committee to look after the dedicated cadres of the United Liberation Front Assam the cosmetic needs. The formation of this committee is in line with Clause 9.3 of the MoS signed by the Government of India, Government of Assam and ULFA.



The committee which was headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police (SB), Assam, comprises senior officials from various government departments. Their main task is to scrutinize ULFA cadre volunteers, taking into account factors such as age, education and locality. The purpose of this study is to identify specific needs and potential areas for rehabilitation of these individuals.



The committee membership also laid emphasis on a multi-faceted approach, with members from departments such as Home & Political, General Administration, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Industries & Commerce, Fishery, Panchayats and Rural Development. In addition, Director of Mission, Assam Skill Development Mission will also assist in the efforts of the committee.



Importantly, the committee has been tasked with involving successful entrepreneurs and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in its mission to effectively rehabilitate ULFA dedicated cadres. The scheme is set to launch as soon as an official notification is issued from the governor’s office, announced by MOS.

The setting up of this special committee underscores the government’s commitment to meet the post-war needs of ULFA cadres who have surrendered and encourage their reintegration into mainstream society. Through the use of cross-sectoral expertise and the involvement of external stakeholders, the committee aims to develop a comprehensive strategy for the successful rehabilitation and social and economic empowerment of these individuals.