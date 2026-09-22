Guwahati Woman Dies After IVF Treatment, Family Alleges Negligence at Private Fertility Centre

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A woman undergoing IVF-related treatment at a private fertility centre in Guwahati died after reportedly developing serious health complications, with her family alleging medical negligence and delayed medical attention at the facility.

The deceased was a resident of Rahmaria in Chabua. According to her family, she had been undergoing IVF-related treatment at a private fertility centre in Lachit Nagar since May.

The family alleged that her health deteriorated on the night of September 19 after she took a tablet prescribed during the treatment. She reportedly developed vomiting and diarrhoea, following which her condition worsened.

Her relatives alleged that despite her deteriorating condition, the nurse on duty failed to provide adequate medical attention. The family later took her to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where doctors declared her dead.

Following her death, the family lodged an FIR at Paltan Bazar Police Station, seeking an investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death and action against anyone found responsible.

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