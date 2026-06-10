Around 4,000 Pregnant Women Screened as Golaghat Marks 10 Years of PMSMA

A CORRESPONDENT

GOLAGHAT: The District Health Society, Golaghat, celebrated the completion of 10 years of the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), a special initiative by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, to provide assured, comprehensive, and quality antenatal care services free of cost to all pregnant women by specialists on the 9th of every month. To mark the special occasion, celebrations were held at all the health institutions in the district. Counselling, diagnostic services like blood tests, urine tests, USG, etc., were offered. Apart from the designated PMSMA sites, Ayushman Arogya Shivirs were held across the Ayushman Arogya. Around 4,000 pregnant women benefited from the initiative.

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