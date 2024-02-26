Guwahati: Woman Killed After Colliding With Speeding Car

GUWAHATI: In a fatal incident, a woman met with a tragic accident in Guwahati which took away her life.
The deadly accident occurred when a speeding four wheeler vehicle rammed into the women in Guwahati's Lalung gaon area located near Jalukbari-Lokhra road (NH 37) on the night of February 25, costing her life.
As per reports, the deceased was trying to cross the road when the car collided with her, killing her on the spot. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.
The driver of the car absconded from the scene. Upon receiving information about this accident, the Gorchuk Police arrived to take stock of the situation and they took the corpse to carry out a postmortem examination.
Meanwhile, in several cases of road tragedy in Assam, three people lost their lives and many others were left injured in 12 hours on February 23.
A man was allegedly killed after an unknown vehicle hit him near the DTO office in Betkuchi, Guwahati.
The deceased had been identified as Sumit Boro who hailed from Barpeta district in Assam and had been residing in Guwahati for the past several years.
Following the accident, Boro was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital but was declared dead by the doctors. The cops had initiated an investigation into the matter. The family members of the victim were yet to be informed.
In another tragic incident, one person died while several others were injured after a vehicle fell into a huge pothole.
The incident occurred when five people were heading towards Udalguri from Guwahati in a four-wheeler.
The deceased had been identified as Amarjyoti Deka, who hailed from Tamulpur district of Assam. The other four people were critically injured.
The locals rushed them to a nearby hospital for medical assistance.
Furthermore, a man identified as Musaraf Ali lost his life in a road accident in the Darrang district of Assam.
As per reports, the victim was on his way towards Silbari from Dalgaon in a four-wheeler, when he allegedly crashed into a truck.
The exact cause of the accident is yet to be established, but reports suggest that it may have been due to reckless driving or poor road conditions in the area.