Guwahati: Woman Killed After Colliding With Speeding Car

GUWAHATI: In a fatal incident, a woman met with a tragic accident in Guwahati which took away her life.

The deadly accident occurred when a speeding four wheeler vehicle rammed into the women in Guwahati's Lalung gaon area located near Jalukbari-Lokhra road (NH 37) on the night of February 25, costing her life.

As per reports, the deceased was trying to cross the road when the car collided with her, killing her on the spot. The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained.

The driver of the car absconded from the scene. Upon receiving information about this accident, the Gorchuk Police arrived to take stock of the situation and they took the corpse to carry out a postmortem examination.