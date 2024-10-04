Guwahati: Would be groom found decapitated on railway tracks

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A young man was found dead on the railway tracks in Guwahati near Kamakhya Railway Station, just three days before his wedding. The victim’s body was discovered decapitated, sparking widespread shock and outrage.

Monday was scheduled to be Dhanmani’s wedding day. Dhanmani, a resident of Garimari, Mangaldai, was identified by his family, who reject speculation that he took his own life. The family suspects foul play, alleging that assailants murdered Dhanmani and dumped his body on the railway tracks. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding Dhanmani’s death, but no arrests have been made.

