Guwahati: Yoga awareness drive promotes “One Earth, One Health” at Vivekananda Kendra

GUWAHATI: In the lead-up to the 11th International Day of Yoga, the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) and the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Guwahati, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, jointly organized a yoga awareness drive at Vivekananda Kendra, Uzan Bazar. The initiative aimed to highlight the holistic benefits of yoga and encourage mass participation in the nationwide Yoga Day celebrations scheduled for June 21, 2025.

The event began with an inaugural address by Yogacharya Subhasish, President of the Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre, Guwahati. He expressed gratitude to the Government of India for institutionalizing International Yoga Day, stating that Assam has long embraced the practice of yoga. He emphasized yoga’s timeless value in promoting physical, mental, and spiritual well-being and urged participants to adopt it as a daily lifestyle practice.

Kripa Shankar Yadav, Additional Director General, Ministry of I&B, North East Zone, addressed the gathering and spoke about yoga’s transformative impact on individual well-being and its role in building a healthier society.

As part of the awareness campaign, yoga demonstration teams from various organizations performed a range of yogic techniques, showcasing the diversity and depth of India’s yoga traditions. A Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) session was conducted by trained instructor Divya Jyoti Deka, drawing enthusiastic participation from CBC and PIB officials and local yoga enthusiasts.

The event also featured insightful talks by distinguished guest speakers, including: Dr. Sujit Bardhan, Registrar, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev Vishwavidyalaya, Dr. Madhan Saharia Borah, Assistant Professor, Mahapurush Srimanta Shankardev Vishwavidyalaya, Dr. Shantanu Roy Choudhury, Secretary and faculty member, Pandu College, Guwahati

The speakers elaborated on the health and lifestyle benefits of yoga, underscoring this year’s theme—“Yoga for One Earth, One Health”. They highlighted the connection between individual health and planetary well-being, advocating for harmony with nature and sustainable living through yogic practices.

To foster greater engagement, a quiz competition on yoga was also held, which saw vibrant participation from attendees.

The programme concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Pavni Gupta, Deputy Director, PIB Guwahati. She urged everyone to register on the Yoga Sangam portal and join the national celebration led by the Prime Minister on June 21, 2025, in Visakhapatnam.

