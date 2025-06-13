Assam: Yoga competition to be held in Tamulpur on June 14

A CORRESPONDENT

GORESWAR: In connection with International Yoga Day 2025, the Tamulpur district administration has organized a district-level yoga competition on June 14. The event will be held at the Tamulpur Durga Mandir, starting at 9:30 am. The primary objective of the event is to promote the benefits and practice of yoga among people of all age groups, particularly students. Students from various schools and colleges across Tamulpur district have been invited to participate in the competition. The competition will be held in four categories of children below 10 years of age, participants aged between 10 and 18 years, participants aged between 18 and 35 years, and individuals aged 35 years and above. The district administration has extended an open invitation to interested students from schools and colleges across the district to take part in the event.

