Guwahati: Youth Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Brahmaputra From Saraighat Bridge

GUWAHATI: A youth tragically ended his own life by allegedly jumping into the Brahmaputra river on Friday morning.
As per reports, the youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Saraighat bridge situated on the outskirts of Guwahati city, drowning into the river.
The identity of the deceased individual has not been ascertained till now and the exact reason behind him taking this drastic step could not be determined and no suicide notes have been found from his possession.
After receiving information about this incident, police arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to find the dead body and they finally traced the corpse after a brief period of time.
Meanwhile, in another suicide case that took place earlier this year, a debt laden businessman allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his shop located in Tarajan in Assam's Jorhat.
The deceased had been identified as Kishore Kumar Borthakur, a resident of Khowang in Dibrugarh district.
As per reports, Kishore borrowed Rs 80,000 from a man going by the name of Nabajit due to some financial hardships.
Some days later, the creditor along with his wife went to the businessman's house to reclaim their money.
But, he could not manage to return them their money, as a result of which, he took this drastic step of ending of life.
The deceased man's wife said that she was not aware of the fact that her husband had borrowed money from Nabajit.
She added that her husband told her that he had borrowed roughly Rs. 15,000 to buy some supplies for the shop. Therefore, she advised him to clear his debt at the earliest.
Furthermore, the wife revealed that Nabajit arrived at their house again in search of her husband. However, Kishore was not around during that time.
When the creditor asked her if she was aware about Kishore's debt, the wife responded by saying that her partner had only informed about the Rs. 15,000 cash that he had borrowed.
Denying the claims, the creditor clarified that the sum amounted to Rs. 80,000. Nabajit also threatened to drag Kishore to court if the latter failed to refund his money.
