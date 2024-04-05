Guwahati: Youth Commits Suicide By Jumping Into Brahmaputra From Saraighat Bridge

GUWAHATI: A youth tragically ended his own life by allegedly jumping into the Brahmaputra river on Friday morning.

As per reports, the youth allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Saraighat bridge situated on the outskirts of Guwahati city, drowning into the river.

The identity of the deceased individual has not been ascertained till now and the exact reason behind him taking this drastic step could not be determined and no suicide notes have been found from his possession.

After receiving information about this incident, police arrived at the scene and initiated a search operation to find the dead body and they finally traced the corpse after a brief period of time.